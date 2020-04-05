|
Robert Radford Robert Radford died suddenly while on vacation on Maui, Hawaii on February 16, 2020. Rob was born in Ventura, California July 29, 1944 to Berenice Reeves Radford and Harold Radford. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from high school in Ojai, California in 1962, and San Jose State University in 1966. He was leaving for the Peace Corps in 1966 when he was drafted into the US Army. Rob served as a first lieutenant, and in March of 1969 he was stationed in Vietnam for a year. While stationed at Ft. Sill, Rob met Anne in October 1968 at a nearby college campus. After he returned from Vietnam, Rob and Anne married in July 1970.The couple had two sons: Quinn who lives in Kensington, CA and Michael who lives in Tacoma. Rob was devoted to his wife and their sons. He was a wonderful father and role model for Quinn and Michael and took a very active part in their lives. Rob is also survived by his sister, Margy Brackett (George), his sister-in-law, Sue Marsh and his nieces, Liz Platt and Anne Marie Sebastiani. He will be missed by many treasured friends he made over the years. Rob and Anne lived in Jacksonville, IL, in Western NY near Rochester, and Yakima, WA. They moved to Aberdeen, WA where Rob and Anne lived and worked for more than 30 years. Rob loved his work at Ocean Spray Cranberries. He ended his career in 2010 as the Ocean Spray West Coast Area Fresh Fruit Manager. After retiring, Rob and Anne moved to Olympia, WA. Rob was an avid sports fan. He loved watching tennis, baseball, basketball, and football. He especially enjoyed his years of playing tennis at The Valley Athletic Club and at Thorbecks. Rob played 4-5 days a week and considered it his "part-time job". He enjoyed being part of USTA teams for the past several years, and valued the camaraderie and friendships he made at the tennis clubs. Rob enjoyed being outside-hiking, walking, watching birds and working at their garden plot at a community garden. He served on the board of directors of non-profit organizations in Aberdeen and Olympia. He dedicated years as a director of the Grays Harbor YMCA and the Polson Museum in Hoquiam. In Olympia, he served on the board of directors of the South Sound Estuary Association. Rob was very active with the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation and in 2019 joined OUUC's board of directors. Anne and Rob made many visits to Hawaii beginning in 1968. His last days were spent on the island of Maui with Anne and long-time friends doing some of his favorite thingsswimming and snorkeling in the ocean, playing tennis. Rob was cremated on Maui. The family held an Ashes Ceremony on his favorite Maui beach ensuring that part of Rob will remain forever in a place he dearly loved. Memorials may be made to: South Sound Estuary Association, Olympia, WA, Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation Minister's Benevolent Fund, Polson Museum, Hoquiam, WA or the organization of your choice. A memorial service will be held for Rob at a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 5, 2020