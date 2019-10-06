|
|
Robert (Bob) W. Libbey Bob passed away September 22, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The first of three sons, he was born November 19, 1944 in Seattle to Harry W. Libbey and Margaret M. (Mullen) Libbey. The family moved to Olympia in 1949. Bob was graduated from Olympia High School in 1962 and enrolled at the University of Washington. After 3 years there, he enlisted in the Navy, completed his A-School to become an Electronics Technician and was then assigned to naval operations in Viet Nam aboard LTCs for two tours including considerable time on the rivers there. He was honorably discharged in 1969. Upon discharge he re-entered the University of Washington and studied a range of topics including chemistry, law, language, and far eastern and Chinese language studies. Bob began a career with the Federal Government auditing credit unions in the Northwest. His territory included Alaska where, after four years, he left the federal auditor position and began a career with the Alaska USA Credit Union in Anchorage. His career there was interrupted from 1991 - 1994 when he accepted the invitation to serve as the Commissioner of the Labor Department, a cabinet level position under Governor Walter Hickel. Following that service, he returned to the credit union until 2000 when he determined that a move to Texas met his career goals. Over the next ten years he filled Chief Financial Officer positions with several credit unions in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and most recently in El Paso. He retired approximately 9 years ago. Bob had a great love of opera, classic movies and was a voracious reader of history, mysteries and biographies. He was an active outdoorsman throughout most of his life, especially so during his time in Alaska. He was a world traveler and a life-long learner. He developed fluency in several languages to complement his travels. He enjoyed staying in touch with his close college friends, Steve Nourse and Gary Vancil over the years. A little over three years ago Bob's health began to fail and two years ago he took up residence at Angels Care Adult Foster Home in El Paso. Bob's family would like to thank Marci and Velia Montalvo-Smith for the care and friendship they gave to him during his time there. Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother and his aunt, Ellen Mullen. He is survived by his brothers, Dick (Barb) of Olympia and Pat (Sandy) of Olympia, nephews Matthew (Corina) of Vancouver WA and John of Seattle. At his request there will be no service. Per his wishes the family will spread his ashes and those of his favorite Norwegian elkhound, Mack, this coming spring.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 6, 2019