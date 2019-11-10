|
|
Roger David Johnson Roger David Johnson, born 8/31/1937, to Oscar and Emily Johnson, in Frederic, WI. He died at home on 10/31/19 (82 yrs). from years of MS related struggles. He was a finish carpenter and homebuilder in this area for over 30 years. He loved the outdoors, skiing, hiking and home. Roger sang in Trinity Lutheran Church choir for many years, and with Puget Sounders Barbershop Chorus. He was hardworking, and always did a good job at whatever he did, finishing anything he started and never complaining. He is survived by his wife of 57yrs, Lynette, and 3 children; Donna Riley (Wade), Kathryn Blaylock (William), Timothy Johnson (Kris). Son, Dustin is deceased: Grandchildren are Megyn, Payton, Chelsi, Nina, Scott, Greg, Christian, Jesse, Kati; and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by: Brother William E. Johnson (Dee) MN; Sister-in-law Blanche Johnson, Ohio; Sister-in-law Phyllis Johnson, Olympia; Brother-in-law Ron Davison, Snohomish; Nieces/ Nephew Rhonda, Debbie, Greg. Memorial suggestion: Trinity Lutheran Church; 2020 S Franklin; Olympia, WA 98501 Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019