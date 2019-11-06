Home

Roger Laing Olympia native and longtime resident, Roger Laing , passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, at his care home in Gig Harbor. After his retirement from PSNS, he spent his time playing golf, gardening, attending football games, and travelling the world on cruise ships. His wife, Joanne Laing of Olympia, preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Steven of Port Orchard, and David of Phoenix, a grandson, Drake, of Bremerton, and former spouse Marcia Laing of Bremerton.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 6, 2019
