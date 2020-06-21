Roger Lloyd Cranos Roger Lloyd Cranos, most recently of Olympia, WA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on June 3rd. Roger was born on August 7th, 1940 in Reading, PA, the third of four sons of Chris Cranos (born Christos Kocranos) and Florence Lloyd Cranos. He graduated from Albright College with a degree in physics, and joined the Air Force, eventually becoming a civilian research scientist in the Air Force. He received a masters in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of New Mexico and lived in Yellow Springs, OH for over fifty years until he moved to Olympia in late 2018 to be close to his family. Roger was preceded by his parents, brothers John Cranos and David Cranos, former wife Carol Conway, nieces Susan Cranos Shaw and Carol "Buzzy" Murray, and nephew Alexander Milgrim. Roger is survived by his daughters, Letitia Conway-Cranos (Morgan Bond) and Hallie Cranos (Andy Tilton), both of Olympia, and his beloved grandchildren, Melina and Elliott Bond. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Cranos (Ingrid) of Venice, Florida, sisters-in-law Mary (Stuart) Murray of Scotland and Patricia Conway of Philadelphia; many nieces and nephews who are spread across the country, and former wife and good friend Diane Chiddister. Roger will be missed greatly by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his humor, his generosity, his intelligence, his loyalty and his sense of wonder for the world. Donations in his memory may be made to the Save the Glen Fund through the Yellow Springs Community Foundation. A memorial service will be held in Yellow Springs in the summer of 2021. Meanwhile, Roger's family has created a website, www.forevermissed.com/roger-cranos to share memories of him until then.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 21, 2020.