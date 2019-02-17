Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Wertz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Alan Wertz

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald Alan Wertz Ronald Alan Wertz passed away on February 5, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born on October 29, 1948, in Bremerton, Washington. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Myrtle Wertz and his nephew, Jordan Beard, Sr. Ron is survived by his two children, Chad and Hillary; their spouses, Brooke Wertz and Marc Read and grandsons, Oliver and Callaghan. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie; her husband, Steve Beard and their children: Josh, Jake, Justin and Jessica. Additionally, he is survived by his former wife, Susan Grunenfelder Wertz; his partner, Ronda Erlandson; her daughters, Rachel and Robin and; their husbands, Steve Trudelle and Josh Reinhard and five grandchildren. Ron also had a large extended family who will miss him dearly. Ron graduated from North Thurston High School in 1967 where he lettered in baseball and football. He went on to Central Washington University earning his master's degree in education in 1974. He began as a 6th grade teacher at Chinook Middle School, Lacey Elementary School, and Seven Oaks Elementary School. Ron ended his 30 plus year teaching career as an assistant principal. During his lifetime, Ron was active in the community. He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT in the South Bay Fire District for over 30 years. He also coached little league baseball at South Bay Elementary. Even after his retirement, he continued to teach first aid and CPR classes for organizations around the state. Ron was an active member of the Olympia Yacht Club where he served as a Fleet Captain, Membership Chair, and assisted with community cruises. Ron's other passions included traveling around the globe, Husky Football, fishing, skiing, exercise, socializing and helping others in any way he could. He spent much of his time aboard his boat, the Shearwater, sailing throughout Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. He was extremely proud of his children, who followed in his footsteps to become teachers. Captain Ron, as he was often known, will be remembered fondly as a father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and good friend to many in the community. Memorial donations may be made to the benevolent fund at South Bay Firefighters Association: 3506 Shincke Rd. NE Olympia, WA 98506. There will be an open-house celebration of Ron's life on March 2, from 1-5, at the Lacey Community Center located at 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Olympia, WA, 98503. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries