Ron "Mac" MacDonald Ronald Emanuel MacDonald passed away Aug. 9th 2019 in Lacey, WA. He was 92 years old. Mac, as he was called by many, was a resident of Tumwater for 39 years. Born Sept 12, 1926 in the Bronx, New York to Colin and Anna MacDonald, he was the second of five siblings. In 1931, the family moved from NYC to Seaside, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. Ron lived there until 1943 when he joined the US Merchant Marines, serving until WWII concluded. Ron also served in the Korean War as an Air Force radio broadcaster. In 1954, he married Borghild Rolseth in Libby, MT. They had 5 children together. Ron had a successful career in radio as a DJ and program director at KREM ('57 to '62) in Spokane, KIRO ('62 to '69) in Seattle, and KNBR in San Francisco ('69 to '71). After radio, he had a career working for the state of Washington, including establishing the Missing Children's Department for the Washington State Patrol. Inspired by his daughter's autism, Ron was instrumental in the foundation of the first school for mentally handicapped children in the region, the NW Center for Retarded Children in Seattle. It was one of his proudest accomplishments. Ron was passionate about golf, playing at numerous courses in the Northwest including memberships at the Tacoma CC, Tumwater Valley, and Olympia CC. His trip to play St. Andrews in Scotland was a life highlight, combining his love of the game and his proud heritage. In 1980, he met Oneta Bunnell, and began a "40 year love affair with my darlin' girl," as he often said. They enjoyed their Persian cats and a rich social life together. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gloria, brother Eddie, sister Doris, and daughter Mary. He is survived by life partner Oneta Bunnell, sister Joyce (Ted), daughter Ann, sons; Colin (Deb), Scott (Amy) and Kyle (Becky), 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren (and still counting). A memorial Service will be held Friday Aug. 23, from 11:30-12:30 pm with a reception to follow from 12:30-2:30 pm at: Mills and Mills Funeral Home 5725 Little Rock Rd. SW Tumwater, WA. 98512. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ron to Special Olympics.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 18, 2019