Ronald G. Berg Ronald Gilbert Berg passed away at home on April 24, 2019, following a long illness. He was born in Spokane, Wash., on October 18, 1933. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1952. After graduation, Ron served four years in the Air Force in Maine and Korea. Next, he attended E.W.S.C. and earned a BA. Ron taught junior high in Forks, Wash., then went on to earn a M. Ed. in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Illinois. Ron had over 30 years' experience in teaching, counseling, and administration. He served 19 years for the Washington State Vocational Administration Agency as State Supervisor of Vocational Guidance, Director of Career Education and Acting Director of Planning and Auditing. In spite of his long illness, Ron faced his challenges with courage, grace and a positive attitude. Ron is survived by Lois, his loving wife of 60 years; daughter, Deborah Neptune Taylor (Dean); and granddaughters, Erin Kinman (Jason), and Adrienne Neptune. A Celebration of Life will be held May 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way S.E., Olympia, WA 98501. To view full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019