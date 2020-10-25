Ronald Gordon Thornton Smyth
September 7, 1936 - September 9, 2020
Edmonds, Washington - Born to Gordon & Beatrice Smyth in Seattle, Washington September 7, 1936, peacefully passed away at the age of 84 on September 9, 2020, in Edmonds, Washington. Husband to wife Jeanette (5/7/2019), Father to Harold Smyth (Donna), Victoria Wright (Shawn) & Eric Smyth, Brother to Douglas Smyth (Marilyn), Sister Leslie Straub, Uncle to Nicholas Smyth, Grandfather to Lauren Glasel, Griffin Smyth, Langdon Galyean & Fiona Hawkins Great Grandfather to Mason Glasel & Jeanette Galyean, Great Uncle to Taylor Stenzel, Zach, Reagan and Cassidy Smyth.
Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com
.