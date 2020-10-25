1/1
Ronald Gordon Thornton Smyth
1936 - 2020
Ronald Gordon Thornton Smyth
September 7, 1936 - September 9, 2020
Edmonds, Washington - Born to Gordon & Beatrice Smyth in Seattle, Washington September 7, 1936, peacefully passed away at the age of 84 on September 9, 2020, in Edmonds, Washington. Husband to wife Jeanette (5/7/2019), Father to Harold Smyth (Donna), Victoria Wright (Shawn) & Eric Smyth, Brother to Douglas Smyth (Marilyn), Sister Leslie Straub, Uncle to Nicholas Smyth, Grandfather to Lauren Glasel, Griffin Smyth, Langdon Galyean & Fiona Hawkins Great Grandfather to Mason Glasel & Jeanette Galyean, Great Uncle to Taylor Stenzel, Zach, Reagan and Cassidy Smyth.
Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.


Published in The Olympian on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
