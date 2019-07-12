Home

Ronald "Ed" Ives

Ronald "Ed" Ives Obituary
Ronald "Ed" Ives Ronald "Ed" Ives passed away June 19, 2019 at his home in Lacey, Washington. He was 79 years old. He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on April 30, 1940 and attended Iowa State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in English and Journalism. In Olympia, Ed held positions at various state agencies, including the Fish and Wildlife Department, Ecology, the Legislature, and the Insurance Commissioner's Office. Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra; children, Halle (Brian) Hutchison, Jennifer (Todd) Feiring, and Adam Ives; grandchildren, Halle Feiring and Tony Ives. In lieu of a service, the family will release his ashes on the beach in Lincoln City, Oregon, one of his favorite places to spend time with his loved ones. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on July 12, 2019
