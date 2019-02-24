|
|
Ronald Paul Egan Ronald Paul Egan, 70, passed away at home in Olympia, Wash., on Feb. 12, 2019. He was born May 17, 1948 to Ellis R. and Genevieve B. Egan in Mitchell, South Dakota. Ron graduated from Olympia High School in 1966, married Valerie K. Markoff on March 27, 1971, and worked for the Wash. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, retiring in 2001 after 30 years. Services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1601 North St. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Please view photos, read the full obituary and leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019