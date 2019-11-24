|
|
Ronald (Ron) W. Wilson Ronald (Ron) W. Wilson, 71, died peacefully in his sleep November 12, 2019, at his Lacey, WA home. Ron was born 25 December 1947 in Spokane, WA to Woodrow and Dorothie Wilson. He graduated from Freeman High School in 1965, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Ron majored in Geography, while in the Army ROTC program at Eastern Washington College. On a dare, having never sung before, he auditioned for and was accepted into ROTC's touring choir. On tour in Stanwood, WA, he met the love of his life, Judy Gran. She followed Ron to Eastern, joined the choir and the two wed in 1969. Ron and Judy sang together the rest of their days. Ron was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served with distinction. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his meritorious service. Ron was an Army Infantry Officer, who took pride in serving our country for 26 years. He retired in 1995, as a Lt. Colonel (P). Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; two daughters, Debbie (Craig) Stevenson and Pamela (Charles) South; mother, Dorothie Wilson; three grandchildren, Rebecca Stevenson, Erik Stevenson and Abigail South; siblings, Dan (Diane Redd) Wilson and Sylvia (Duane) LaShaw, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Woodrow, 1989. A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, November 30th, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2109 College Street SE, in Lacey, WA. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments at the church immediately after the service. Ron will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory to: ; Safi School Project www.safischoolproject.org;
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 24, 2019