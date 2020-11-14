Ronald Wayne McAferty

February 17, 1934 - November 2, 2020

Olympia, Washington - In Loving Memory of Ronald Wayne McAferty

Wayne was born in Olympia to Flora Underwood & Lester McAferty on February 17, 1934 and died November 2, 2020. He was a loving father and husband to his family. He is survived by Cara McClarty, Steve McClarty, Kenny McClarty, Blayne McAferty and Rebecca McAferty. He raised 7 children and has 6 grandkids. He was preceded in death by his children, Rita McClarty, David McAferty, Lloyd McAferty (brother) and his wife Ann McAferty.

Grandparents Effie and James Verner McAferty raised Wayne and his brother Lloyd. Wayne attended Eastern Washington University, University of Washington and Saint Martin's University studying Civil Engineering. He joined the Army in 1953 and was stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He served as Helicopter Mechanic and Flight Simulator Mechanic. He began his career at Olympia Brewery in 1960 to work as the Maintenance Engineer & Planner and retired after 33 years. He enjoyed his job and the friends he made at Olympia Brewery. Wayne met Ann McClarty and were married in 1962.

Wayne was a gentle soul, kind, easy to laugh, hardworking, not often to complain, generous, loving to all of his children, a wonderful teacher of all things mechanical and construction. He was creative and enjoyed drawing and painting later in life. He loved to go to Arizona with his wife and friends from the Brewery, they were true snow birds. Wayne was a scuba diver, razor clam digger and avid fisherman (deep sea and fly fishing). The McAferty household often enjoyed his smoked salmon and Swedish pancakes.

Both Ann and Wayne were lovingly cared for by their daughter-in-law Rayra. Wayne died peacefully at home and is residing in heaven with his family upstairs playing a game of Shanghai and eating oysters.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a grave site memorial for immediate family. A Facebook page has been created to honor Wayne McAferty, share your pictures and stories.





