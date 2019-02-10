Roy C. Jerome September 20, 1929 February 5, 2019 Roy was born September 20, 1929 in Olympia Washington. His parents were Victor and Marion Jerome. He attended grade school at the old Delphi School House, and later continued his schooling in the Northwest. He met his wife, Jackie, while stationed in Missouri with the United States Air Force. They were married at midnight on August 16, Roy and Jackie enjoyed a marriage of sixty years. Roy and Jackie lived in the same home at the bottom of Tumwater Hill for over forty years. Roy retired from the Washington State Patrol in January 1992. His career included work in communications, dispatch and later he enjoyed serving as the Access Training Officer, traveling throughout the state of Washington to train all police agencies. Before his career with the State Patrol, Roy served over twenty-one years in the United States Air Force. Among his base assignments: Alaska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Korea, Japan, Colorado, Florida, Okinawa and he retired to his home state of Washington For over twenty years, Roy had volunteered at the Old Town Center. For many of those years, Roy served as Sound Man for the Senior Choirs, assisted in Art Shows logistics, and Food Donations and Distribution. For thirteen years, Roy had taken the leadership role as the Senior Center President. The City of Tumwater celebrated Roy's commitment to the center by honoring him as the 2018 Grand Marshal for their 4th of July Parade. Roy's hobbies included billiards, pinochle, fishing, lapidary work, rock hunting, camping, gardening, bird feeding - especially his Humming Birds. He enjoyed the wildlife that visited his property including, deer, elk and even a couple of black bears. The greatest joy in Roy's life was his family. Over the years, he enjoyed teaching his girls softball, billiards, gardening, traveling with them and cheering for his favorite team the Seahawks. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Jackie Jerome and his brother Donald Jerome. Roy is survived by brothers Robert Jerome (Verna), Edward Jerome (Shirley), many nephews and nieces, and by daughters, Char Alexander (Alan Provencher), Yvonne Keck, Karen McClennen (Matthew) and Sherri Yager (Daryl). Ten grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren and two cats Patches and Rascal. A Celebration of Roy's wonderful life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to . To leave a note of remembrance: https://funeralalternatives.org/ Published in The Olympian on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary