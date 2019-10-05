|
Roy LaLonde Roy Frank LaLonde, 78, died September 22, 2019 at Capital Medical Center in Olympia, WA. Roy was born December 8, 1940 in Nashville, Wisconsin to Frank Mitchell and Lydia Marie (Bellamy) LaLonde. He lived in Crandon, Wisconsin until the age of seven when the family moved to Washington State. He attended Olympia High School later quitting to start work. Roy had two children (Mike and Michelle) from his first marriage. He married Judy Rae Hause April 3, 1965. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage and welcomed two sons Gary and Tracy during their years together. Roy worked for Weyerhaeuser corrugated box plant for over 35 years retiring in 2002. Roy is survived by his brother Bob and sister Carol (Wes) and children Mike, Michelle, Gary (Karen), Tracy (Marissa) and grandchildren Lydia, Kody, Jessie, Colton and Wyatt LaLonde. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jerry, sisters Violet, Darlene, Mary Lou and Starla and his beloved wife Judy whom he missed deeply every day after her passing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman passing on his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Roy was particularly fond of his daughter-in-laws and appreciated all their care for him and their families. His greatest passion was for his grandchildren rarely missing an event until health conditions forced him to do so. He loved watching them compete in sports and school functions. A celebration of life will be held at the McManus residence at 8036 Normandy Place SE, Olympia, WA on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 5, 2019