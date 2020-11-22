Roy Leicht
December 4, 1930 - November 15, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Roy Leicht passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at his home in Olympia, WA.
He was born in Jamestown, South Dakota on December 4, 1930 to Fred and Emma Leicht. He married the love of his life Marjorie Shumate. Together they raised two sons and one daughter, David, Steven and Susan. Roy retired from the State Hwy Department in 1983. He truly enjoyed his retirement years with his wife Marjorie. Roy had the greatest love for his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, sons David(Diane) Leicht, Steven(Pam( Leicht) , daughter Susan(Frank) Curry, 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Emma Leicht, his sisters Alice Spjut, Judy Lamm, brothers Walter Leicht and Allen Leicht. There will be a grave site service for family only. Go to Mills & Mills Funerals.com
for more memories and to share memories. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Mary Bridge Brigade for Mary Bridge Children's Hospital referencing Robert Shumate Guild.