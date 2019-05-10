Roy Madsen Roy Madsen passed away on May 3, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona. Roy was born on September 21, 1925 to George and Doris Madsen in Ione, Washington. Roy attended Ione High School, then enlisted in the Navy in 1941 and was a Gunner's Mate on the USS Stephen Potter. Roy was Honorably discharged in 1945, returned to Ione and married Joan Robison. Roy retired from Box Canyon Dam (PUD). He was a Lifetime member of the Newport, WA Masonic Lodge. He moved to Lacey, WA with his second wife Bernadine in 1980. Roy was very active in the Lions Club installing lifeline phones for Providence Hospital. He was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award from the Lions International Foundation for his many years of dedicated community service. At age 86 Roy suffered a mini-stroke and soon thereafter moved to Prescott, AZ, to be near his daughter Vikki for the assistance that he needed. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Bernadine, father George Madsen, mother Doris (Haidy) Madsen, step-mother Dorothy Madsen, uncle Pete Haidy, cousin Clarence Madsen, step-brother Clifton (Tip) Baun, step-brother Barry Baun, step-brother Garry Baun and his very special friend Beverly Jackson. Roy is survived by his son Steve Madsen (Joanne) of Australia, and daughter Vikki Madsen of Prescott Valley, AZ; grandchildren Melanie Madsen (Tom Ellicott), Alexandra Madsen (Jacob), and Tiffany Sandell (Christofer) of Australia; great-grandchildren Ethan, Annika, Elsa, Greta, and Pearl of Australia; sister-in-law Ruth O'Neal and step-sister Gwen Roll; step-children Bill Victor, Jim Victor, John Victor, and Ann Marie Pomerinke (Victor), and their children and grandchildren. Roy will join Bernadine (in the condo, as he put it) in their niche at Mills & Mills Memorial Park, Tumwater, WA. Published in The Olympian on May 10, 2019