Roy York Roy Olen York went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020, at the age of 84, just 10 days short of his 85th birthday. Roy was born in Chalk Butte, South Dakota on July 14, 1935, to Victor and Kleo York. He grew up in Elma, Washington. He had 12 brothers and sisters. He married JoAnn Galloway when she was 15 and he was 17. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary April 2, 2020, but she passed away January 26, 2020. They raised 6 daughters in the beautiful Skokomish Valley, then in the year 2000 moved into their dream home in Olympia, Washington. Roy was a timber faller, sold real estate, drove truck long haul and operated a loader in a gravel mine. He was very close to his grandchildren, especially his grandsons. He taught them about guns and hunting and enjoyed taking them on hunts and telling hunting stories. Roy's strong spirit and unbending sense of right and wrong will be missed by his daughters, Sherrie Flansburgh (Russ), Sharleen Bennett (Terry), Shelloy Johnson (Shawn). Sharlyn Johnson (Carl), and Sherelle Willingham (Eddy). He was predeceased by his daughter Shayla Kealy (Chris), his parents, Victor and Kleo York and granddaughter Brandi Trail. He is survived by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Roy's life will be held outdoors, July 12, 2020, at the "Field" at Sherelle and Eddy Willingham's home at 2:00 pm, address: 2629 Stonecrest Lane NW, Olympia, Washington 98502. Covid -19 protocols will be in place.



