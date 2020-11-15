1/1
Royal Macias
Royal Macias
October 30, 2020
Tumwater, Washington - Royal Tango Macias. 29, passed away October 30, 2020, south of Tumwater, Wash. He was born in Santa Rosa, Calif., to Fredrick and Nadine Macias. He was a graduate of River Ridge High School, South Puget Sound Community College and Central Washington University. Professionally, Royal worked at Washington Conservation Corps, Google, Phillips and Microsoft. He was a loving son, brother and friend. Royal, you are dearly missed. A private gathering has been held. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


Published in The Olympian on Nov. 15, 2020.
