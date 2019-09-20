|
Ruth Evelyn Matthiesen Ruth Evelyn Matthiesen, "Ruthie," 88, passed away from age-related causes on September 16, 2019 in Newberg, Oregon where she was surrounded by her family. She was born on September 22, 1930 in Seattle, Washington, to Dan and Doris Small. She had two sisters, JoAnn and Bobbie, and one brother, John. In 1942 Ruthie and her family moved to Napavine, Washington, and while in the eighth grade there she received a "wink" from her future husband, Jim Matthiesen. Ruthie and Jim were married in March of 1948. They had two sons, Jerry and Randy, and one daughter, Penny. They were married 58 years before Jim passed away in 2005. After marrying Jim, and with two small sons, Ruthie held waitress jobs to help support the family. Later Jim and Ruthie worked together managing blueberry farms. In the 1960s she attended business college in Olympia and finished night school to obtain her real estate license and later her managing broker's license. Ruthie had a true passion for houses. She enjoyed the business aspect of real estate as well as helping families find their dream homes. After gaining experience, Ruthie opened her own office, Hearthstone Realty, and later Diamond Realty, where she worked many years. Ruthie truly loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved hosting family holidays. She loved caring for the family's many pets. Her last pet was her beloved "Taco." Ruthie is survived by one son, Randy, and Barbara of Portland, Oregon, and one daughter, Penny, of Juneau, Alaska. Ruthie was very proud of her two grandchildren and their spousesNikole Emerson and her husband Mike of Tigard, Oregon; and Daniel Matthiesen and his wife Jennifer of Dundee, Oregon. Ruthie is survived by great grandchildren Ellie and Gabe Emerson and Emma, Annelise, and Wyatt Matthiesen as well as several nieces and nephews. Ruthie also leaves behind a special niece, Noralee Eversaul of Olympia, Washington, who worked with Ruthie in her real estate business. A private remembrance and celebration of Ruthie's life will be held at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Newberg, Oregon at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 22.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 20, 2019