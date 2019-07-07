Home

Ruth Harden English Ruth Harden English passed away peacefully at age 94 on June 13th with her family at her side. She was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 9th, 1925. She was a vibrant, intelligent, and beautiful person, finding the good in everyone she met. Ruth was married to Ben Mansell for 26 years and, later, to Roy English for 33 years. Both have passed away. Ruth studied at Stanford and Redlands University and worked for many years as an administrative secretary. She leaves behind her son Steven Mansell (JoAnn) and daughter Sally Anderson (Carl), her stepson Bob English, as well as seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her beloved grandson, Sky Lelo, preceded in her death in 2017. We wish to thank her dear friends and caregivers, Tia and Ron DeRousie, Madeline Voss, Dr. Thomas Duncan, Ginnie Nelson, and the nurses at Assured Hospice. There will be a private family memorial in Ruth's beloved Monterey, California.
Published in The Olympian on July 7, 2019
