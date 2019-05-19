Ruth Irene Shoemaker Gregory Ruth Irene Shoemaker Gregory, 97, passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, after visiting with and receiving calls from her children and family. Just an hour before passing she was talkative and engaged, asking how things were going with their respective lives. Born August 27, 1921 to Sylvester A. and Maggie (Early) Shoemaker in Froid, Montana, Ruth graduated from Wenatchee High, attended business school in Peshastin and then earned a teaching degree from McPherson College where she majored in home economics. Ruth married Wayne Thurston Gregory on July 3, 1948. Throughout her children's younger years she was a stay-at-home mother and wife, then worked as a substitute teacher in the Olympia School District. Her last employment was with the State of Washington in the Migrant Education Department, until her retirement. Ruth was loving, adaptable, supportive, strong, and spiritual. She also was organized and invariably had a plan. She is survived by her sons, Dwight E. Gregory (wife, Susan) of Santa Barbara, California, and Joel W. Gregory (wife, Susan) of Seattle; daughter, Cindy Gregory (husband, Dennis Martz) of Roslyn; and grandchildren Ben Gregory and Cody Martz. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne, who passed away March 29, 1989. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Unity Church of Olympia, 1335 Fern Street SW, Olympia, WA 98502. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Safe Place, 521 Legion Way SE, Olympia, WA 98501, or online at https://www.safeplaceolympia.org. To read the full obituary or leave memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019