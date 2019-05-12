Ruth Lowder Ruth Lowder, age 92 passed away at her home with her children by her side. She was born January 8, 1927 in Landeshut Germany. She met the love of her life, John Lowder. They were married on October 6, 1948 and were married 66 years before his passing in 2014. Once John retired, they enjoyed camping and would go to Yuma AZ during the winter. Ruth is survived by one sister Thea Goslar who resides in Germany and her 4 children, Jeanette Miller (Gene), Christine Miracle, Doris Holland (Larry) and John D. Lowder (Christy), 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her sister Rosal Mansman. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Hospice, Providence, St. Peters. Published in The Olympian on May 12, 2019