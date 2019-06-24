Sandra Faye Cook Sandra Faye Cook passed away May 16, 2019 in Centralia, Wash. She was born in Spokane, Wash. May 13, 1941 to George and Augusta (Peggy) Kunkle. She grew up in Rose Valley and was a graduate of Kelso High School, 1956. Sandy was an accountant; she owned and operated Valley Accounting in Tenino, Wash. since 1980. She loved her visits with her clients. She was a member of the Tenino Chamber of Commerce and the Skookumchuck Grange for many years. Her hobbies included; cross stitching, crocheting, camping, putting puzzles together, gardening, and spending time with her family. She especially loved the Christmas season and is known to leave her decorations up year round. Sandra married Kenneth Cook in 1960. They have two children, Thomas (Sharon) Cook of Lacey, Wash. and Kendra (Evan) Arrington of Adna, Wash. She has three grandchildren; Brynn Arrington, Stacy Rogers, and Sara Teodosio. She is also survived by her brother Randy Kunkle of Puyallup, Wash., niece Kathy (Troy) Garceau, and great niece Mackenzie. There will be a memorial service to honor Sandy on Saturday June 29th at 1 pm at The Vault in Tenino, Wash. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service, Chehalis, Wash. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Published in The Olympian on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary