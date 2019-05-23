Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra LaVassuer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lynn LaVassuer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Lynn LaVassuer Obituary
Sandra Lynn LaVasseur (Jan.21, 1943-April 20, 2019) Sandy LaVasseur passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Washougal, WA on April 20, 2019. Born on Jan. 21, 1943 in Olympia, WA to James and JoAnn Turner, Sandy spent most of her life in Olympia. In 2010 she moved to Washougal and remarried Ray LaVasseur. She was preceded in death by her parents, one child, and two siblings, Sharon Clark and Steven Turner. She is survived by her husband Ray; brothers Jim and Rich; children Cari, Jess (Renee), Scott (Stephnie) and Danielle; 13 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In celebration of Sandy's life a potluck picnic will be held at Woodland Creek Park on May 25th, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The Olympian on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.