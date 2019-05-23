|
Sandra Lynn LaVasseur (Jan.21, 1943-April 20, 2019) Sandy LaVasseur passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Washougal, WA on April 20, 2019. Born on Jan. 21, 1943 in Olympia, WA to James and JoAnn Turner, Sandy spent most of her life in Olympia. In 2010 she moved to Washougal and remarried Ray LaVasseur. She was preceded in death by her parents, one child, and two siblings, Sharon Clark and Steven Turner. She is survived by her husband Ray; brothers Jim and Rich; children Cari, Jess (Renee), Scott (Stephnie) and Danielle; 13 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In celebration of Sandy's life a potluck picnic will be held at Woodland Creek Park on May 25th, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The Olympian on May 23, 2019