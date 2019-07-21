Sara Beth Hovancsek Doerrheim Sara Beth Hovancsek Doerrheim passed away July 11, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She was diagnosed with spinal meningitis, leading to strokes and respiratory failure. She was 42. Sara was born February 13, 1977 to Donald and Joan Hovancsek in Olympia, and was a lifelong resident of Johnson Point. She attended St. Michael School in Olympia, and graduated from Olympia High School in 1995, St. Martin College in 1999 with a Degree in Community Services, and Clover Park Technical College in 2005 with a degree in Interior Design. Sara married Johnathan Friedrich William Doerrheim on February 2, 2002 at St. Michael Catholic Church Westside Chapel. She was a long-time member of St. Michael's. Professionally, she was a case work aid/case manager at St. Peter Hospital (1998-2000), case manager at South Sound Mental Health (2000-2002), and worked in medical billing at Olympia Podiatry Clinic (2002-2019). Sara was devoted to her boys. She volunteered in their classrooms every year. She served as PTSA President for two years, and was a member of the North Thurston Public School Facilities Advisory Committee. She also was an important part of the Pleasant Glade Elementary School family. She was the "go to" mom, always willing to help, organize or run an errand. She was a soccer mom, swim mom, drum mom and cupcake mom. Sara was energetic, happy, artistic, creative, selfless, and a loyal Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks fan. She collected Barbie dolls, and was a huge animal lover. A great day for Sara was taking all the Golden Retrievers down to the Bay to swim. She did Flyball until Johnathan was born. She also had AKC Obedience Certifications in the U.S. and Canada. Sara loved watching the deer and bunnies eating the apples and all the wildlife in the yard. She would pull over and stop to show the boys a bald eagle, raccoon or any other animal she noticed. She never missed anything or forgot anything. She is survived by her husband, Johnathan; sons, Johnathan Andrew Doerrheim and William Lovel Doerrheim; parents; brother, Donald Andrew "Andy" Hovancsek; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by grandparents, Andrew and Mary Jencik and Steve and Elizabeth Hovancsek. A funeral mass will take place, Friday, July 26, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1204 11th Ave. SE Olympia, WA 98501. Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Golden Retriever Rescue (EGRR), P.O. Box 3088, Renton, WA 98506. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on July 21, 2019