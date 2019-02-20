|
Sarah Shizuka Esslinger Lacey, Washington Sarah Shizuka Esslinger passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 in Lacey, WA with family by her side. She was born on July 4th, 1927 to Toyojiro and Sakayo Maeda in Hilo, Hawaii. Sarah married James R. Esslinger on December 9, 1957 and moved to Olympia in 1968 while James was stationed at Fort Lewis Army Base. She started her working career as a nurse at St Peter Hospital in 1974, and ended her nursing career at Panorama City Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in 1996. Funeral services will be held at Forest Funeral Home in Olympia on Saturday, February 23rd with viewing at noon and service at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow. View full obituary online at www.woodlawn-forest.com
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 20, 2019