Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Funeral Home
2501 Pacific Avenue SE
Olympia, WA 98501
(360) 943-6363
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Funeral Home
2501 Pacific Avenue SE
Olympia, WA 98501
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Funeral Home
2501 Pacific Avenue SE
Olympia, WA 98501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Esslinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Shizuka Esslinger


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Shizuka Esslinger Obituary
Sarah Shizuka Esslinger Lacey, Washington Sarah Shizuka Esslinger passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 in Lacey, WA with family by her side. She was born on July 4th, 1927 to Toyojiro and Sakayo Maeda in Hilo, Hawaii. Sarah married James R. Esslinger on December 9, 1957 and moved to Olympia in 1968 while James was stationed at Fort Lewis Army Base. She started her working career as a nurse at St Peter Hospital in 1974, and ended her nursing career at Panorama City Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in 1996. Funeral services will be held at Forest Funeral Home in Olympia on Saturday, February 23rd with viewing at noon and service at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow. View full obituary online at www.woodlawn-forest.com
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Funeral Home
Download Now