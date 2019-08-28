|
|
Scott Elliott Hawkins Scott Elliott Hawkins passed away on Aug.8th in Anchorage, Alaska after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Oct. 8, 1958 in Billings Montana to Harry and Charlotte Hawkins. The family moved to Tumwater, WA. in 1963 where Scott graduated from Tumwater High School in 1976. He attended University of Puget Sound, earning a degree in Economics. He was hired by Key Bank in Anchorage as corporate economist in 1983 where he lived until his death. He was named Executive director of Anchorage Economic Development Corp. in 1987. He went on to co-found the Advanced Supply Chain International where he remained as president. Scott was a candidate for governor of Alaska but withdrew in May 2018. Scott was preceded in death by his brother Tedd. He is survived by his wife Toyoko and daughter Lisa of Anchorage, his parents Harry and Charlotte Hawkins of Tumwater, his sister Wendy (Brad) Komen, niece Nicole (Wiley)pinto, Nephew, Marshall Pinto, Sister-in-law, Debra Hawkins, niece Bailee Hawkins, Uncle, Bruce Redman, Aunt, Mary (David) Poe, Aunt, Barbara (Bruce) Cusker. For more information regarding Scott, please Google Scott Hawkins, Anchorage, Alaska. A celebration of Life is being held for Scott at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage on Aug. 29th at 5 P M. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Safe Place in Olympia or the Covenant House in Anchorage AK.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 28, 2019