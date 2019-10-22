|
|
Scott Malroy Scott Malroy passed away from renal failure on October 18, 2019 at his home in Olympia, Washington. He was born March 18, 1930 in Creal Springs, Illinois. He is survived by his daughters, Debra James (Robert), Cynthia Ireland; sons, Timothy (Heather), Gregory; grandchildren, Michael and Timothy Moore, Terrence Ireland, Edward James, Nicole Butler (Zach), David and Kyla Malroy; and great grandchildren, Luca Butler and Reese James. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501, followed at 11:00 a.m. by a graveside service at Masonic Memorial Park, same address, open to all who would like to attend. A celebration of life will be held at his daughter's home following the graveside service. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 22, 2019