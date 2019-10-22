Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Malroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Malroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Malroy Obituary
Scott Malroy Scott Malroy passed away from renal failure on October 18, 2019 at his home in Olympia, Washington. He was born March 18, 1930 in Creal Springs, Illinois. He is survived by his daughters, Debra James (Robert), Cynthia Ireland; sons, Timothy (Heather), Gregory; grandchildren, Michael and Timothy Moore, Terrence Ireland, Edward James, Nicole Butler (Zach), David and Kyla Malroy; and great grandchildren, Luca Butler and Reese James. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501, followed at 11:00 a.m. by a graveside service at Masonic Memorial Park, same address, open to all who would like to attend. A celebration of life will be held at his daughter's home following the graveside service. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.