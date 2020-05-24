Scott Smith Scott Smith passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. He was one week shy of his 70 th birthday. He was born May 15, 1950 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Scott served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years as a canine handler/vet tech. Professionally, he worked in sales for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing golf and was an active member of the Square One Plus and Double As square dance clubs. He always took a daily four- to five-mile walk, and loved traveling with his wife, Peggy. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Stamey Smith; father and stepmother, Jack and Sylvia Smith; brother, Gary; and son, Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Peggy; daughter, Robin (Mike); daughter-in-law, Becky (Lyn); grandchildren, Samantha, Sara, Garrett, Kendall, and Taylor; great grandson, Lucas; and brothers, Brian and Tom. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church to which he belonged, Gull Harbor Lutheran Church, PO Box 2548, Olympia, WA 98507. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on May 24, 2020.