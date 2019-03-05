Scotty Dale Cameron Scotty Dale Cameron, 61, of Olympia passed away Feb. 26, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 10, 1957. Scotty joined the Army in December of 1974 and was stationed with 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, NC. He was honorably discharged in August of 1978. He joined the US Navy in 1982, and retired in 1999. Scott was always proud of his military service. He married Connie Sanchez on April 16, 1983. Scott was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs football team, and the Atlanta Falcons. He loved baseball and always enjoyed watching the Braves play. His first love was always family and his biggest joy was being a papa to his nine grandchildren. Scott is survived by Connie, his wife of 35 years; children Michael (Kim), Nakia (Dustan), Matthew, and Joseph (Hope); his beautiful grandchildren Eli, Gracelyn, Silas, Callie, Hannah, Halle, Judah, Cohen and Spencer; his mother Louise; brother Tim (Linda); and sisters Donna (Tommy) and Margaret. Scott was preceded in death by his father Frank Cameron and his brother Alan. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Mills & Mills Funeral Chapel in Tumwater. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary