Serena "Nena" Brown Serena "Nena" Brown, "wifey mate" of "Sir Lawrence Willam Brown," passed away February 17, 2019. She was born September 24, 1932 to Chester and Rebecca (Lortie) Wilson in Seattle, Wash., but the family lived in Quinault, Wash. She was one of nine children. She lived much of her childhood in Quinault and moved to the Olympia area when her father purchased a dairy farm in the Delphi valley. She was 14 years old at that time. She worked as a secretary for the Game Dept. and also for the first female mayor of Olympia. She married Larry Brown in 1961 in Olympia and they remained in the Black Lake/Delphi area for more than 57 years. She stopped working outside the home with her third child. Nena enjoyed gardening, her flowers, canning/freezing, baking, sewing, hiking and being outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with children and provided childcare to many kids in the area. She died from complications with Parkinson's Disease, which she lived with for more than 20 years. She is survived by her husband, Larry; and their children, Terry Brown (Diane), Annette Brown (Rick Cooley), Karen Brown (Will Kendra) and Keith Brown (Claudia); eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She also is survived by her sisters, Isabelle Carlyle of Tumwater, Rene Kromm of Hoquiam; and her brother, Raleigh of Quinault. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Laurence, Vern and Jack Wilson; as well as her sisters, Rose Cardoza and Bonnie Kriener. A celebration of her life will be held March 23, 2019, 12:00 noon at Black Lake Grange. There will be food, of course! Memorial donations may be made to your local food bank or a . In memory of Nena, do something nice for a neighbor or do something kind for a child. Feel free to do both. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary