Sharon A. (Delinger) Spivey Yelm WA Sharon Ann "Sherry" (Delinger) Spivey was born in Laramie WY on April 18, 1938, and died on October 1, 2019 in Tacoma WA at the age of 81. Sherry married her 'high school sweetheart' Lee on October 4, 1959, and they traveled the world with the U.S. Army making their final home in Yelm WA in 1975. Sherry was a homemaker while raising her children, but also worked outside of the home, retiring from Prairie Elementary School in Yelm. Sherry is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lee; her five children, Cathy (David) Klontz, Rainier WA; Alan (Dana) Spivey, Rainier WA; Joyce (Mark) Dunn, Olympia WA; Kim Spivey, Yelm WA and Shawn (Jenna) Spivey, Yelm WA; 14 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. A graveside service was held at the Yelm Cemetery, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Condolences can be mailed to the Spivey Family at PO Box 462, Rainier WA 98576.
