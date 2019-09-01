|
Dr. Sharon "Sherry" Knights Connally Dr. Sharon "Sherry" Knights Connally, 67, was unexpectedly killed in a traffic collision July 2, 2019 while visiting family in Rangley Maine. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Tenino High School in Tenino WA on September 9th from 6:30-7:30 pm. Sherry was born on April 3, 1952, in Rochester, NH, to parents Frank (predeceased) and Beverley Knights. Those of us who loved her mourn her passing and cherish our memories; Mother Beverley Knights, Husband Gary Ouellette and family of Olympia WA, Brother/Sister in law-Larry and Jan Knights and family of Sanbornville, NH; Daughter/Son in law- Lara and Denis Houle and family of Biddeford, ME; Son/Daughter in law Luke and Alissa Tarby and family of Scotch Plains, NJ, and innumerable friends and relatives from New England to Washington. Sherry graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester NH in 1970 as valedictorian. She proved her mettle as a true scholar when she graduated summa cum laude from The University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Her intellectual pursuits continued unabated as she earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Maine, in 1993. Sherry's personal pursuit as a scholar, and professional dedication as a constantly evolving student of life, hit its pinnacle when she earned her degree as a Doctor of Education (EdD) from the University of Phoenix, in 2010. Her lifetime in the education profession ensued as she began her career as a Junior High teacher in Exeter NH. After a few years she moved to Rangeley, Maine, where Sherry exerted her talent as a highly qualified educator for the bulk of her career, 24 years as a middle school teacher and a high school AP English instructor, and six years as Rangeley Lakes Regional School's Principal before she officially retired from teaching. In 2013 Sherry moved to Olympia to be with her future husband Gary Ouellette, they married in May of 2015 in the Rose Garden at Priest Point Park in Olympia Washington. She then began her West Coast career in education as Principal of the Tenino Middle School, leading the school for 4 wonderful years. She then steped into the role of the Blended Learning and Advanced Placement Teacher for two years where she was planning on working just one more year before retiring to enjoy life with her husband as well as spend more time with her East Coast family. In the great hereafter may there be a piano for her to play, mountains to ski and climb, yard sales to rummage, antiques and paintings to acquire, infinite books to read, flowers and mountains to photograph, scrabble games to play, and wonderful desserts to savor! We will miss you always Sherry.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 1, 2019