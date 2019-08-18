Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon M. McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon M. McDonald Obituary
Sharon M. McDonald Sharon M. McDonald, 85, passed away quietly July 22, 2019 at the Cottages of Lacey, Washington. She was born April 14, 1934 to Juanita M. Gloor-Leithauser and Martin Lawrence Leithauser in Sherwood, Ohio. She met the love of her life, Melvin J. McDonald, while she was working as a nurse in Chester, Pennsylvania. They were +married on May 30, 1959. Melvin's Army/Civil Service career brought them to Fort Lewis, Washington, and they settled in Olympia for the remainder of their years. Melvin preceded her in death. Sharon was a wonderful, giving wife, mother and grandmother. She always took time to nurture and help others around her during her life, never asking for anything in return. Her passion in life was taking care of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Robert Joseph McDonald, and wife, Stephanie McDonald; daughter, Beth Ann Darin, and husband, Kevin Darin; grandchildren, Amy, Derek, Spencer and Missy; and great grandchild, Julian. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Services at a later date. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.