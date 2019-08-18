|
Sharon M. McDonald Sharon M. McDonald, 85, passed away quietly July 22, 2019 at the Cottages of Lacey, Washington. She was born April 14, 1934 to Juanita M. Gloor-Leithauser and Martin Lawrence Leithauser in Sherwood, Ohio. She met the love of her life, Melvin J. McDonald, while she was working as a nurse in Chester, Pennsylvania. They were +married on May 30, 1959. Melvin's Army/Civil Service career brought them to Fort Lewis, Washington, and they settled in Olympia for the remainder of their years. Melvin preceded her in death. Sharon was a wonderful, giving wife, mother and grandmother. She always took time to nurture and help others around her during her life, never asking for anything in return. Her passion in life was taking care of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Robert Joseph McDonald, and wife, Stephanie McDonald; daughter, Beth Ann Darin, and husband, Kevin Darin; grandchildren, Amy, Derek, Spencer and Missy; and great grandchild, Julian. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Services at a later date. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 18, 2019