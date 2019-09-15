|
Sheldean May "Deanie" Turner Deanie Turner was called to her heavenly home on August 9, 2019 after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Petaluma, California on December 4, 1934 to Sheldon and Mabel Shepherd. Deanie graduated from Elma High School in 1953 and went to work for the phone company in Tacoma, eventually transferring to the Olympia office. Deanie retired in 1990 from the phone company after 25 years of service. In 1954, she married Warren F. Turner, and they worked together to provide a loving home for their two children, De'Anna and Dennis "Denny." They were married for 62 years. Deanie was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. Family was most important to her. It was her number one priority. Her many talents included sewing, knitting, canning, decorating, gardening and cooking. During her medical challenges, she was a Warrior. She approached every challenge with persistence, kindness and grace. Deanie is survived by her daughter, De'Anna Reiten and husband, Jeff; her brother, Ken Taylor; sisters-in-law, Madge Ellis and Lois Pieren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, and brother, Herb Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or . A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019