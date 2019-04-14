Shirley Ann Conner Shirley Ann Conner passed away in January of 2019. Shirley Hardt was born in 1939 to parents Samuel and Mary Hardt in Almira, Washington. She spent her young life attending a one-room schoolhouse in Mold, Washington and growing up with her two brothers, Don and Jim and sister, Judy on a wheat farm outside of Coulee City, Washington. Shirley graduated from Coulee City High School in 1957 and from Eastern Washington University where she earned her teaching certificate. Shirley was a talented, compassionate and creative teacher who taught first grade for over thirty years in Olympia and Lacey, Washington. A dedicated, loving mother of two sons, Rob and Rich, Shirley was an avid reader and a gifted homemaker. Shirley used her talents to create beautiful quilts, Santa Claus wood carvings, and water color paintings to share with family and friends. She was delighted connecting with her beloved friends in her book and quilt clubs, and visiting with her neighborhood and teaching buddies. Shirley especially enjoyed adding to her vast corn and watermelon salt & pepper shaker collection. Her pride and joy was her dog Chancy, a devoted black poodle that loved his mother. Shirley is survived by her sister Judy (Bill) Leahy, sons Rob (Gwen) Conner and Rich (Shannon) Conner, and her four grandchildren, Lacey, Gibson, Avery and Ellie. A special thank you to all of Shirley's friends and family that selflessly cared for her as she managed her kidney condition over the last few years. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the Panorama Retirement Community (Gallery Room), 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey ,WA 98503. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary