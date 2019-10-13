|
Shirley Ethel Carlson Shirley Ethel Carlson passed away Sept. 17, 2019 in Tenino, Wash. She was born Oct. 24, 1935 to Elmer and Florence Russell in Mount Greenwood, Ill. Shirley married Charles F. Carlson on March 5, 1955 in Chicago, Ill. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a devoted wife and best friend. She is survived by sons, Charles Rusty Carlson, Daniel Rocky Carlson, Casey L. Carlson; daughters, Christine S. McInnis, Cynthia L. Palm, Corrine A. Russell, Joni M. Higgins; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry Russel; and sisters, Carol Troy and Joan Russell Carlson. She was predeceased by her husband; and daughter, Connie J. Carlson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Skookumchuck Grange, 5345 Skookumchuck Rd. SE, Tenino, WA 98589. Memorial donations may be made to Raise for Rowyn, PO Box 631, Tenino, WA 98589. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 13, 2019