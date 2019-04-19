Shirley May Tradewell Montante 1922-2019 Shirley, a resident of Olympia for 87 years, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Peter Hospital with her two daughters at her bedside. Shirley was born on a farm in Bickleton, WA on May 28, 1922, to Howard and Bertha Tradewell. She continued her love of animals, especially horses, throughout her life, even in mystery books. Friends were always important to Shirley and even when she retired from the State House, she maintained connection. After retirement she kept busy with volunteering at Seven Oaks Elementary School and especially enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long standing member of St. Michael Parish and the Rosarian Guild until it closed. Shirley's last few years were happily spent at A Place Called Home where she received loving and compassionate care. Daniela, Dan and staff were wonderful caregivers. Mom loved them as well as her resident friends. Of course the window with the many birds and squirrels was a bonus! Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Sister Carla Montante, S.P., and Theresa Montante-Mayr with her husband Michael of Olympia. Her grandson Nickalus and wife Mandi; parents of four great-grand-children, Tyson, Payton, Sierra, Madison Mayr of Spanaway. Granddaughter Toni L. Mayr; parent of two great-grand-daughters Charli and Brooklin. Grandson Brandon Mayr of Olympia. Grandson Chad and Kari Mayr of Lacey; parents of great grand-daughter Brynnli Mayr. Also surviving her are niece Maureen Morris, nephew Mark and Margaret Morris. Also surviving her are niece Ann Gubiotti and nephews Ross and Paul Gubiotti. Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband Raymond B. White, US Marine who died in the bombing of Iwo Jima in WWll, husband, Charles P. Montante and her son Thomas J. Montante as well as her parents and five siblings. Donations may be made to . In lieu of flowers mother requests you do a kindness for another. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1021 Boundary Street, on April 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Private inurnment at Mills & Mills Memorial Park, Tumwater. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary