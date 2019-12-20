Home

More Obituaries for Sonia Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Ferguson

Sonia Ferguson Obituary
Sonia Ferguson Sonia Ann Wirta Ferguson, 51, died of cancer on Dec. 14, 2019 in Chehalis, Wash. She was born Oct. 9, 1968 to Rick and Linda Wirta in Centralia, Wash. Sonia worked for the Wash. State Dept. of Health and Lewis County Health Dept. She is survived by her daughter, Evie Ferguson; her parents; her sisters, Cathy Mowlds and Amy Moon and their husbands and children. A mass will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 157 SW 6th Street, Chehalis, WA 98532. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 20, 2019
