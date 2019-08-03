|
Sonny Oskar Lindvall Sonny Oskar Lindvall, 87, passed away July 16, 2019 in Lacey, Wash. He was born August 15, 1931 in Kiruna, Sweden. He was employed by Volvo Aerospace and Rocket-dyne, where he worked on the engine for a space shuttle. He is survived by his wife, Diana; son, Pierre; daughter, Carina; and loving extended family. Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Tumwater United Methodist Church. For the full obituary, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 3, 2019