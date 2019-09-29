|
Stanley G. Kildow Stanley G. Kildow, beloved husband, brother, dad and friend passed away at home on September 2, 2019 with his wife and adult children at his side. Stan was born in Olympia, WA on November 12, 1933 to Oscar and Mabel (Lasswell) Kildow. Stan told many stories about the adventures he and his older brother Jim had as youngsters on the family farm in Seabeck, Washington. The Kildows moved to Mud Bay, then eventually to Offut Lake in 1944. Stan and wife Diana have enjoyed living in the original family home the past several years. Stan attended McLane School, a two-room schoolhouse in Olympia, and graduated from Tenino High School in 1951. He served in the U. S. Marine Corp from 1954-1957 and completed his Agricultural Engineering Degree at Washington State College (now WSU) in 1960. Always active, adventurous and hardworking (known as "Stanima"), his many interests included animals, gardening and musical instruments. He provided the entertainment at family events playing the harmonica and concertina. Stan joined the Friends of Celtic Music, a local group who shared their love of Scottish and Irish songs. He was told "those tunes have words", so he taught himself to sing them all. From 1972-2014 Stan was a charter member and served many leadership roles with the Olympia Highlanders Bagpipe Band. He patiently taught over 400 beginners how to play the bagpipes. In 2004, Stan was honored by the mayor of the City of Olympia for his faithful service to the bagpipe band and the citizens of the City of Olympia and the Pacific Northwest. In 2009, Stan was awarded the Salute to the Arts Award by Masterworks Choral Ensemble for his outstanding contributions to the Arts. Stan and Jim started Kildow Brothers Landscaping and later opened the Kildow Brothers Nursery in Tumwater. Their artistry and vision can be seen throughout Puget Sound. Stan and Jim continued to work side by side until retirement. Stan was a man of integrity who believed a handshake and a promise meant something to be honored. Self-described as quiet and reserved, he placed a high value on all life and believed in God and all his creation. In his own words, Stan felt we are here on earth, not necessarily to get ahead of, but to get along with those around us. All who knew Stan will remember his life of loyalty, honesty, commitment, hard work and courageous perseverance while on dialysis and through his struggle with Parkinson's disease. Stan is survived by wife Diana, brother Jim (Donna), daughters Kathryn Bowman (Keith), Laurie Gardner (Doug), Darlene Seiber (Michael Arms), sons Michael Kildow (Bryn), Gene Seiber (Laurie), former wife Bev Schaffner (George), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family extends special gratitude to the caring staff of Providence Hospice Care, DaVita Kidney Care and Hedden's Pharmacy in Tenino. A celebration of Stan's life is planned for Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 4:00 PM at the Jacob Smith House, 4500 Intelco Loop SE in Lacey, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 29, 2019