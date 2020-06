Or Copy this URL to Share

Stella Marie Foster Stella Marie Foster died on June 12th, 2020 in Lacey, Washington at the age of 96. She was a retired teacher. Stella is survived by her son Nelson Foster and Family. Services provided by Mills & Mills Funeral Home.



