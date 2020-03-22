|
Stephen Robert "Bob" Tarzan Stephen Robert "Bob" Tarzan, 87, passed away March 12, 2020, in Olympia, Washington, his home of 53 years. He was born June 9, 1932, to Steve and Helen (Ursa) Tarzan in Salem, Ohio. Bob earned BAs from the University of Puget Sound in Anthropology, and The Evergreen State College in Psychology. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Professionally he was a draftsman/editor for Washington State Dept. of Transportation, and a private practice hypnotherapist in Olympia. He was a member of the International Assoc. of Regression Therapy (IART). Bob married Sandra Millett on August 19, 1961 in Carmel, California. In addition to his family, Bob loved boat building, painting, remodeling, music, movies, and cooking. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tarzan; sons, Stefan Tarzan and Aaron Tarzan; daughter, Jessica Tarzan; and brother, John Tarasut of Lisbon, Ohio. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 22, 2020