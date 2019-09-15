|
|
Steve Michael Brooks Steve M. Brooks, 62, passed away August 28, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born Nov. 11, 1956 in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, traveled to and lived in many places, settling in Olympia over 50 years ago. He loved to sing and play guitar with his family and many friends. Steve's happiest and proudest days were spent being Dad to daughter, Martha Jane Brooks (Puyallup); and son, Steve Michael Brooks Jr. (Graham), whom he loved so much. He is also survived by sister, Rhonda Brooks (Olympia); niece, Kelly Brooks (Boston); nephew, Tyler Jordan (Atlanta); stepmother, Carmen Brooks (Philippines); and half-brother, Anthony Brooks (Philippines). He was preceded in death by his father, Major Wallace Reid Brooks; mother, Katherine M. Brooks; brother, Wallace Reid Brooks Jr.; and sister, Holli Cheryl Brooks. A celebration of life will be held at Priest Point Park where he had many happy times. For further details or to share memories visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019