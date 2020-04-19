|
|
Steven Herman (1936-2020) Steven G. Herman, Member of the Faculty (Emeritus) at The Evergreen State College, passed away on Friday April, 3, 2020 at his home near Yelm, he was 84. He was born in Elyria, Ohio in 1936 and grew up in the San Francisco Bay area where he acquired an early interest in birds and other aspects of natural science. After serving in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961, he went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Biology (1967) and a Ph.D. in Ecology (1973), both from the University of California at Davis. He moved to Washington in the early 1970s and became an early faculty member of The Evergreen State College, where he taught for over 35 years. An ardent conservationist, he spent his life defending wild country. He believed that grazing on public lands made no sense and argued rightly that, ungrazed public lands were treasure houses of biodiversity. He was a researcher and early activist for the banning of DDT to protect Peregrine Falcons and the California Condor, having also served on early Condor recovery programs. He was instrumental in the establishment of Bowerman Basin National Wildlife Refuge and the removal of cattle from the Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. Steve had a giant personality and was wonderfully outspoken, never without opinion on matters of importance especially on those of conservation and preservation of wild places. He never shied away from confronting resource agencies and industries prone to the degradation of nature. He published numerous scientific papers and a book entitled "The Naturalist's Field Journal: A Manual of Instruction based on a System Established by Joseph Grinnell", which remains in use by many amateur and professional naturalists. Dr. Herman was beloved by his students, and principal among his many achievements was his extraordinary mentoring of hundreds, who went on to distinguish themselves as biologists and other professionals. He believed that the best way to learn about natural history was to spend vast amounts of time in wild and semi-wild places, engaged in rigorous examination. His appreciation of beauty of all types informed his life and work on every level. One could easily pick a fight by simply implying that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder!" He instilled this value of beauty for its own sake to the many people he mentored. The community and philosophy of conservation he created is one of his greatest legacies. Steve was a gardener, a falconer, a naturalist, a philosopher, an ornithologist, and friend to hundreds. He travelled widely, exploring six continents and the natural and cultural life of all of them. He is survived by his daughter, Sallie Herman, his granddaughter Jessica Herman, and his great-grandson, Grayson Charlton. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to the Navopatia Field Station, a conservation and natural history field station in Sonora, Mexico which he helped establish and passionately supported. A memorial webpage is being created at: fatherwingbeat.org. A celebration memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 19, 2020