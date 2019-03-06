Home

Patricia Strickland Patricia Anne (Krafsky) Strickland passed away February 27, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. Over the years, she also lived in Apache Junction, Arizona, and Sequim, Washington. Patricia was born February 1, 1944 to Henry Leon Krafsky and Paulette Henriette Talboy in Port Angeles, Washington. A graduate of Sequim High School, she married Jerry Vetter on June 25, 2008. She was a member of Harvest Four Square Church in Shelton, Washington, and had a great faith in her Lord Jesus. Patricia loved to sing in choirs and dance. She was a joyful and outgoing woman. She also was a terrific organizer. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Tamara (Brian) Conger, Tricia (Sean) Mayfield, and Larissa Burk; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Paul Cary; and sisters, Lois Krafsky-Perry, Debra Talboy, Darla Smith-Sargent, and Geraldine Cary. Memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey, WA 98503. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 6, 2019
