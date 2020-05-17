Sue Ann Beach Sue Ann Beach, age 87, of Olympia, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 26, 1933, to Mildred and Heber Klink. Sue Ann graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle. She met the love of her life, Douglas Beach, at Fremont Baptist Church. They were married on March 1, 1952 and shared 68 years of love. Sue Ann worked as a secretary for an insurance company, and in the Olympia School District. She also was a tax counselor. Sue Ann leaves behind a large, loving family including children Doug Jr (Barb), Janice (Steve), Bob (Kim), Kathy (Bruce), and Debbie (Dan); grandchildren David, Daniel, Jared, Heather, Patrick, Natalie, Heidi, Sarah, Jessica and Rebecca; and great grandchildren Maverick, Baylee and Olivia. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the website at millsandmillsfunerals.com. Cards can be sent to Doug Beach at 5308 Boulevard Extension Road SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Funeral services to be decided.
Published in The Olympian on May 17, 2020.