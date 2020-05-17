Sue Ann Beach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Ann Beach Sue Ann Beach, age 87, of Olympia, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 26, 1933, to Mildred and Heber Klink. Sue Ann graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle. She met the love of her life, Douglas Beach, at Fremont Baptist Church. They were married on March 1, 1952 and shared 68 years of love. Sue Ann worked as a secretary for an insurance company, and in the Olympia School District. She also was a tax counselor. Sue Ann leaves behind a large, loving family including children Doug Jr (Barb), Janice (Steve), Bob (Kim), Kathy (Bruce), and Debbie (Dan); grandchildren David, Daniel, Jared, Heather, Patrick, Natalie, Heidi, Sarah, Jessica and Rebecca; and great grandchildren Maverick, Baylee and Olivia. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the website at millsandmillsfunerals.com. Cards can be sent to Doug Beach at 5308 Boulevard Extension Road SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Funeral services to be decided.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park
5725 Littlerock Road SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
3603577743
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved