Susan Caryl Peterson (Roberson) Susan Caryl Peterson (Roberson) was born on April 25, 1951 to Wilma Irene Roberson (Caryl) and Randall Merlin Roberson. A 1969 graduate of Centralia High School, she raised her family in Marysville but her roots were always in Centralia. She left us too soon on November 21, 2018 in the warm Caribbean Sea while on a cruise to the Panama Canal with her husband of 49 years, Jerry Peterson. Join us at the McMenamins Olympic Club (112 N Tower Ave, Centralia) on Saturday, March 2nd from 3:30 to 7pm as we celebrate our amazing wife, mother, and friend. It will be a chance to share stories and hugs with many people who knew her and loved her.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 1, 2019